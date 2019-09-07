Jaga-Balia treatment: Naveen thanks Union Health Minister, AIIMS docs

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday thanked the Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare regarding the treatment of separated twins Jaga-Balia.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister acknowledged the efforts poured in by Dr Harsh Vardhan (Union Health Minister) and the team of doctors at All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), New Delhi for treating the brothers’ duo.

Patnaik also prayed for quick recovery of the twins.

<>

Thank you @drharshvardhan ji and the wonderful doctors at #AIIMS who worked relentlessly towards post-separation surgery recovery of the conjoined twins Jaga-Balia. In #Odisha, we will ensure that the miracle children recover fully and have a normal and happy childhood. https://t.co/gZaBnUOumb — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) September 7, 2019



</>

Conjoined twins from Kandhamal district, Jaga and Kalia, were being treated at AIIMS in Delhi after being separated two years ago.

After their arrival at Cuttack on Saturday, they will be admitted to the SCB Medical College and hospital for further medical assistance.

A six-member special team at the hospital will monitor their health condition. The State Government will bear all the medical expenses.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan expressed happiness on the return of the separated twins to Odisha.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan lauded the team of doctors for the “rarest of the rare” surgery and asserted that it was the “first successful craniopagus conjoined twin separation surgery” in India wherein both the children survived.

The twins had been separated by a team of doctors at AIIMS after a surgery that spanned 21 hours on October 2017.