Jaga-Balia to be shifted to SCB soon: Health Minister

Bhubaneswar: Separated conjoined twins- Jaga and Balia, will be shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack from All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

“Under the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the state health department is ready to do everything to provide the best possible treatment to Jaga-Balia,” state Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das said on Friday.

“As the AIIMS, Bhubaneswar directly refused to admit Jaga-Balia, the state government has decided to shift them to SCB very soon. I have talked to the doctors at SCB and asked them to provide the best possible treatment to the separated conjoined twins,” Das added.

Notably, the city AIIMS authorities refused to admit the separated twins citing lack of facilities and infrastructures at the institute.

“We had an elaborate meeting with all the stakeholders including Neurosurgeon, Pediatrician, Pediatric Surgeon, Critical Care Specialist, Medicine Consultant and Rehabilitating Physician (PMR Department) regarding shifting of Jaga and Balia. The stakeholders have advised against shifting them to AIIMS Bhubaneswar at this state,” AIIMS Bhubaneswar superintendent Sachidananda Mohanty wrote in a letter to the state health secretary.

“It would not be in the best interest of Jaga-Balia. It is noted that there is a requirement of advance care facilities and infrastructures to provide treatment to them, which is not available at present in AIIMS, Bhubaneswar,” the letter added.