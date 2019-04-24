Jacqueline Fernandez to debut in web space with Netflix’s Mrs. Serial Killer

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to debut in the digital space with Netflix’s series titled Mrs. Serial Killer. The series will be produced by Srishti Behl.

The beautiful actress shared two monochrome pictures on her social media account. She looked intense in the photo where she dons a scarf on her head.

Helmed by Shirish Kunder and produced by wife Farah Khan, Mrs. Serial Killer is based on a woman whose husband got framed and imprisoned for serial murders, so the doting wife plans a murder exactly like the serial killer to prove her husband’s innocence.

Besides, Netflix India is ready to come up with ten original films, including a horror movie by lust stories directors Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Karan Johar, and produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Ronnie Screwvala. The other film is Guilty which will be produced by Karan and bankrolled under his production Dharma Productions.