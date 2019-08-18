It’s Central University of Odisha Now

Koraput: As per the recent gazette notification of the Central Universities (Amendment) Act, 2019, by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice (Legislative Department), the Central University of Orissa has been renamed as Central University of Odisha.

President Ram Nath Kovind, who is also the visitor of the Central University of Odisha, gave assent to the above Act of Parliament. The long-awaited order of the Centre was revealed by CUO Vice-Chancellor on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day celebration on August 15.

Prof. Sharat Kumar Palita, the Vice-Chancellor in-charge of the varsity, said “It is a great moment for the CUO community as well as the people of Odisha to have the name changed from the Central University of Orissa to the Central University of Odisha. Since the name of the state was changed from Orissa to Odisha in 2011, this change was long due. By this change Govt. of India has fulfilled the aspirations and long-standing demand people of the state.”

Prof. Palita said that all signboards, nameplates, official seals, letterheads, etc. will be changed accordingly at the earliest.

Speaking to Pragativadi, Dr. Asit Kumar Das, Registrar of CUO, Koraput, said, “Our University has been established to address the concern of the Nation on the principle of“equity and access” to quality higher education. It is a great honour for the University and I congratulate the University community for their continuous effort for the development as well as for the research culture that has started. The Central University of Odisha is day by day increasing its image.”

“In order to strengthen the quality of education, we have already advertised for 14 professors, 25 associate professors and 42 assistant professors posts recently. We are trying to enhance the educational system in every level and it will also reflect in the structure of the varsity,” Dr. Das added.

Notably, Central University of Orissa was established at Odisha’s Koraput district under the Central Universities Act 2009, by an Act of Parliament (No. 3C of 2009) of India and came into existence in 2009. It is one of the 15 new Central Universities established by the Government of India during the UGC XI Plan period.

As per the recent notification, the First Schedule of the Principal Act [section 3(4)], the territorial jurisdiction of the Central University of Odisha is whole of the state of Odisha. Presently, the varsity offers 23 programmes in research, postgraduate and undergraduate programmes.

