It’s a new morning for Amethi, says Smriti Irani

Amethi: Union Minister Smriti Irani, who routed Congress president Rahul Gandhi in his bastion, described her victory as a ‘new morning’ for Amethi.

Irani said losing Amethi, the home turf, is a major setback for the grand old party.

She has defeated Gandhi in Amethi by a margin of 55,120 votes.

Irani tweeted:”It’s a new morning for Amethi, a new determination. Thanks, Amethi, my obeisance. You put your trust in development and let the lotus bloom”.

The Union Minister hailed the BJP and termed it as an organization that works as a family for the development of the country.

According to Election Commission report, Irani polled 4,68,514 votes, while the Congress president managed to get 4,13,394 votes.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Gandhi had defeated Irani by 1,07,903 votes.