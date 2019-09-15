Itish Pradhan suspended from NSUI for organisational indiscipline

Bhubaneswar: National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) today suspended Odisha state convenor Itish Pradhan from the primary membership of the party due to organisational indiscipline.

The decision was taken following Pradhan’s outburst against Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik a couple of days ago.

Raising voice against the OPCC Chief, NSUI’s Odisha convenor Itish Kumar Pradhan had alleged that Patnaik sold the party to ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

Addressing the media at Congress Bhawan, Pradhan demanded the expulsion of Patnaik from the PCC president post after levelling allegation of destroying the prospects of the party by patronising his family.

Pradhan had questioned Niranjan’s decision to field his son Navajyoti Patnaik as an MP candidate in 2019 elections. He said that there were many eligible candidates than his son Navajyoti.

In a statement to the media persons, Congress Odisha in-charge, Jitendra Singh had said that disciplinary action would be taken in this regard as it is not NSUI’s job to comment on Congress’ functioning.