ITI And Polytechnic Students To Inspect Electricity Restoration: I&PR Secy

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to expediting the power restoration work in Cyclone FANI-affected areas of Odisha, the state government has decided to deploy ITI and Polytechnic students for door-to-door inspection of electricity connection.

The students of ITIs and polytechnics will be sent tomorrow to every household to inspect restoration of domestic power supply in Bhubaneswar and Puri, informed Information & Public Relation (I&PR) Secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh.

The move has been taken keeping in view the lack of skilled manpower and electricity related issues at houses after the devastating cyclone, Singh said, adding that the teams of ITI and polytechnic students will ensure electricity services at doorsteps of every house.

Singh also cited that the state government had earlier roped in the students in Ganjam during restoration work after Cyclone Phailin in 2013.

As per available information, power services in the state capital will be fully restored by Sunday (May 12) while around 86000 consumers have received electricity Thursday afternoon. The electricity department has set May 15 as the deadline for the restoration of electricity in Puri.

