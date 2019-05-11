ITC Chairman YC Deveshwar no more

National
By pragativadinewsservice
ITC Chairman YC Deveshwar
24

New Delhi: Indian multinational conglomerate (ITC) Chairman and noted industrialist Yogesh Chander Deveshwar passed away on Saturday following a prolonged illness. He was 72.

As per sources, Deveshwar was diagnosed with cancer a few years ago. However, he breathed his last this morning.

Related Posts

IAF receives first US-made Apache Guardian attack helicopter

Cyclone Fani: Coastal Odisha sizzles without electricity,…

President, PM greet citizens on National Technology Day

Deveshwar, born on 4 February 1947, did his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology from New Delhi in 1968. Later, he attended the six-week Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.

In 1968, Deveshwar joined ITC Limited and was appointed as a director on the board of the company in 1984. He became the CEO and chairman in 1996.

In the year 2013, he was listed as the Best Performing CEO in India by Harvard Business Review and seventh in the world. In 2011, Deveshwar also received the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.