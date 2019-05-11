ITC Chairman YC Deveshwar no more

New Delhi: Indian multinational conglomerate (ITC) Chairman and noted industrialist Yogesh Chander Deveshwar passed away on Saturday following a prolonged illness. He was 72.

As per sources, Deveshwar was diagnosed with cancer a few years ago. However, he breathed his last this morning.

Deveshwar, born on 4 February 1947, did his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology from New Delhi in 1968. Later, he attended the six-week Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.

In 1968, Deveshwar joined ITC Limited and was appointed as a director on the board of the company in 1984. He became the CEO and chairman in 1996.

In the year 2013, he was listed as the Best Performing CEO in India by Harvard Business Review and seventh in the world. In 2011, Deveshwar also received the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award.