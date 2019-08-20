ITBP conducts search operation for missing people in Uttarkashi

Uttarkashi: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is conducting search operation for missing persons in Tikochi and Arakot villages in Uttarkashi cloudburst.

The search operation is continuing on the banks of river Tons on Tuesday morning.

According to the Secretary (Incharge) Disaster Management, S A Murugesan, 17 people were reported dead in the cloudburst in Mori tehsil as on Monday.

The ITBP said one body was recovered under the debris. As many as 10 vehicles were reportedly stationed when the cloudburst occurred at Tikochi.

The incident occurred when the staff were sleeping inside the vehicles. While four vehicles are expected to be trapped inside the debris, two vehicles were washed away and yet to be traced.

Makuri, Tikochi and Arakot are the most affected villages in Mori area. Officials said the relief teams were facing problem reaching the area due to damaged roads.