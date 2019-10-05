It will be an honour to be Delhi CM: Gautam Gambhir

New Delhi: The cricketer-turned-politician BJP MP Gautam Gambhir said he was not averse to taking more responsibility.

Gambhir, however, said donning the chief minister’s mantle of Delhi is absolutely a dream.

He said : It will be an honour. A huge responsibility. It will be an absolute dream”. Gambhir said this while reacting to a question if he would agree to an arrangement like Uttar Pradesh, where Yogi Adityanath, then an MP, was asked to take over as the Chief Minister.

Gambhir is mindful of the challenges that his constituency faces, the biggest being the Ghazipur landfill. He has promised to slowly cut the height of the trash mountain.

 

