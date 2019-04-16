IT raids on close aides of 3 Karnataka ministers

Bengaluru: The Income Tax department sleuths have conducted massive raids on close aides of three top state ministers in Karnataka on Tuesday.

The sleuths have conducted raids in Mandya and Hassan parliamentary constituencies in Karnataka with several contractors coming under the agency’s radar.

This incident has come two days ahead of the second phase of the Lok Sabha election in the state.

A few close associates of Karnataka ministers, CS Puttaraju, Revanna and D.C. Thammanna, are under the scanner on suspicions that they helped facilitate the laundering of money in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls in the state.

The Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) leaders have cried foul and termed the raids as “political vendetta”.

The Income Tax department officials, along with CRPF personnel, had carried out raids at the residences of Karnataka Minor Irrigation minister CS Puttaraju and his nephew last month.

The department had carried out raids at the residences of Narayana Reddy, Ashwath Gowda and Raya Gowda in Hassan, who are considered to be close aides of PWD minister Revanna.