IT raids on 40 religious trusts reveal Rs 500 crore black money

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department in a massive search operation covering 40 premises of religious trusts has found Rs 500 crore of undisclosed income.

These trusts are preaching “oneness philosophy” and running wellness centres.

The sleuths have seized cash amounting to Rs 43.9 crore during the search operations. Foreign currencies worth $2.5 million (Rs 18 crore) and about 88 kg of gold have also been seized.

The Tax Department said in a release: “Total value of seizure so far is approximately Rs 93 crore. The undisclosed income of the group detected so far is estimated at more than Rs 500 crore”.

“The search action which is still in progress has covered about 40 premises located in Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Varadaiahpalem,” the tax department said.

The group of trusts and companies run by a spiritual guru has been found to be investing in a number of companies in India and abroad including in tax havens.