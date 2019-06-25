It is important that country progresses, every Indian is empowered: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the NDA government never diverted from the development path, nor diluted the development agenda.

While replying to the motion of thanks on the President’s address to Parliament, in the Lok Sabha, Modi highlighted the vision of the Union Government and said that the government believes in public welfare and modern infrastructure.

“It is important that the country progresses, every Indian is empowered and our nation has modern infrastructure,” the PM added.

He thanked the members of the House, especially the first time Parliamentarians, for taking part in the debate. He added that the President’s address envisions a New India, as dreamt by millions of Indians.

Speaking about the strong mandate of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, PM said that people of India have re-elected a stable government once again, after evaluating its performance.

“The 2019 Lok Sabha elections shows that the people of India are thinking about the good of the nation. This spirit is wonderful”, PM said. He added that it is satisfying to be given the opportunity to serve 130 crore Indians and do work that has made a positive difference in the lives of citizens.

The Prime Minister said that his government believes that each and every citizen has contributed towards India’s progress. He also reminded the House of the dark days following the imposition of Emergency.

Terming 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and 75 years of India’s independence as landmark occasions in the history of India, the Prime Minister urged everyone to observe these with great vigour. He said that the citizens of the country should strive to build the India, our freedom fighters dreamt of, and live for the nation.

The Prime Minister said that the Union Government has taken many pro-people decisions within weeks of taking charge. He said that those decisions will immensely benefit farmers, traders, youngsters and various other sections of the society. He added that the government has begun fulfilling the promises made to the nation.

On the importance of water conservation, Modi mentioned about the steps taken by the Union Government including the constitution of ‘Jal Shakti’ Ministry. He urged the people to take concrete steps to save water. He said that the water crisis affects the poor and women the most. He reiterated that the government is committed towards the task of bringing water to every household.

The Prime Minister asked for a collective endeavour to make India a five trillion dollar economy. He added that promoting tourism and improving tourism infrastructure augurs well for economic prosperity. He also cited the importance of ’Make in India’ and skill development.

Modi asserted that there is no place for corruption in the nation. He said that the government will continue its fight against corruption. He said that the government is committed towards ensuring Ease of Living for all its citizens and urged everyone to work towards creating a New India.