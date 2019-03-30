Issues between Sena, BJP resolved now: Uddhav Thackeray

Ahmedabad: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said differences between his party and the BJP have been resolved and both the parties are trying to achieve their goals.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Thackeray said the opposition had no leader that matches his stature.

Thackeray said :“We have similar goals. Our ideologies and hearts are woven together. We have come together because Hindutva is what binds us.”

He said Shiv Sena and BJP have the same ideology of Hindutva. My father used to say Hindutva is our breath. But if our breath stops how can we survive?, he asked.

Earlier, Shiv Sena and the BJP were engaged in a bitter war of words in Maharashtra for the last five years of the NDA rule.

Before the 2019 election, there were doubts whether the two parties would join hands or not. However, finally both the saffron parties decided to patch up and fight the elections together.