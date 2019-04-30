Issue of Masood Azhar will be ‘properly resolved’: China

Beijing: China said on Tuesday said the issue of designating Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN will be “properly resolved”.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told media persons here this will be properly resolved, but did not give any time frame.

On reports that China would lift its technical hold on May 1, the spokesperson said, “on the listing issue, China is still working with the relevant parties.

He said they in contact with all relevant parties within the 1267 Committee and through the joint efforts of all parties will be properly resolved.

The US, the UK and France this time stepped up pressure on Beijing by taking the issue directly to the powerful UN Security Council (UNSC).