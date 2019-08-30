ISSF World Cup: Sanjeev Rajput seals India’s 8th Olympic quota in shooting

Rio de Janeiro: India’s Sanjeev Rajput secured a silver to seal India’s 8th Olympic quota in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions, event at the World Cup in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday.

Rajput shot 462.0 in the eight-man finals, finishing second behind Petar Gorsa of Croatia (462.2). China’s Zhang Changhong clinched the bronze medal.

Anjum Moudgil, Apurvi Chandela, Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma, Divyansh Singh Panwar, Rahi Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker are India’s other quota holders.

Similarly, Abhishek Verma won gold, and Saurabh Chaudhary took bronze in the 10m air pistol event.

Verma shot 244.2 in the eight-man finals, while Chaudhary’s 221.9 was good enough to get him the bronze.

Turkey’s Ismail Keles, who aggregated 243.1 in the season’s fourth ISSF World Cup for rifle and pistol shooters, grabbed the silver.

India have already exhausted the maximum Olympic quotas available per country in this event, with both Verma and Chaudhary securing the quotas in the previous qualifying events.

In the qualifications, Saurabh Chaudhary was fourth with 584 points and Verma entered the finals in the fifth position with 582 points, while Gaurav Rana was 44th with 571.

India were placed at the top of the medals tally with two gold, one silver and a bronze.