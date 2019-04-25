ISSF World Cup: India wins second gold in 10m Air Rifle Mixed team event

Beijing: India won it’s second yellow metal at the ongoing ISSF World Cup 2019 with Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary winning gold in 10m Air Rifle Mixed team event in Beijing on Thursday.

This is India’s second gold at the ongoing World Cup as Anjum Moudgil and Divyansh Singh Panwar bagged a gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event earlier in the day.

The Indian pair defeated Jiang Ranxin and Pang Wei of China by a comprehensive margin of 16-6 in the gold medal battle.

Notably, Moudgil and Singh beat Chinese pair of Liu Ruxuan and Yang Haoran in the final and clinched the yellow metal for India.