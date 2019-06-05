ISRO to launch Chandrayaan-2 between July 9-16

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch India’s second spacecraft to the moon, ‘Chandrayaan-2’ between July 9 and July 16.

The landing on the moon is expected to be on September 6, the ISRO said.

According to sources, GSLV Mark-III will launch Chandrayaan-2 from Sriharikota during the favoured window time. Chandrayaan-2 is the second lunar mission and has three modules Orbiter, Lander (Vikram) and Rover (Pragyan).

The modules underwent tests in the ISRO satellite Integration and test establishment campus in Bengaluru and are ready to be shifted to Sriharikota spaceport of ISRO, sources added.

After launching into earthbound orbit, the integrated module will reach Moon orbit using Orbiter propulsion module.

The Lander would separate from the Orbiter and soft land at the pre-determined site close to the lunar South Pole. The Rover would roll out for carrying out scientific experiments on the lunar surface.

Chandrayaan-2 would have 13 payloads and one passive experiment from American space agency NASA. ISRO had said earlier that eight payloads on Orbiter, three on lander and two on Rover and one passive experiment from NASA would be carried on Chandrayaan-2.