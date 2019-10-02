ISRO scientist found dead in Hyderabad home, murder suspected

Hyderabad: A 56-year-old scientist of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was found murdered allegedly in his apartment at Ameerpet area in Hyderabad on Tuesday .

The deceased scientist has been identified as S Suresh Kumar. He was working in National Remote Sensing Centre, a wing of ISRO.

According to reports, Suresh, a native of Kerala, was alone in his flat. When he did not report to the office on Tuesday, his colleagues called him on his mobile number. As there was no response, they alerted his wife Indira, who is a bank employee in Chennai.

His wife, in turn, got in touch with neighbours who checked on the house. When they found the house locked, the neighbours called in the police. On Tuesday afternoon, the police found Suresh’s dead body in the hall of his apartment.

Police suspect that he was hit on the head with some heavy object resulting in his death. The body was shifted for autopsy. Police will be scanning the CCTV footage of the apartment complex to probe the case, reports said.

The Hyderabad police have registered a case and are investigating the matter, reports added.