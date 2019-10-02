ISRO scientist found dead in Hyderabad home, murder suspected

CrimeNational
By pragativadinewsservice
ISRO scientist found dead
9

Hyderabad: A 56-year-old scientist of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was found murdered allegedly in his apartment at Ameerpet area in Hyderabad on Tuesday .

The deceased scientist has been identified as S Suresh Kumar. He was working in National Remote Sensing Centre, a wing of ISRO.

According to reports, Suresh, a native of Kerala, was alone in his flat. When he did not report to the office on Tuesday, his colleagues called him on his mobile number. As there was no response, they alerted his wife Indira, who is a bank employee in Chennai.

Related Posts

Sachin Tendulkar Gets Most Effective Swachchta Ambassador…

Gandhiji’s ideals are still relevant today, says Naveen

Uttarakhand man commits suicide, seven wives reach to claim…

His wife, in turn, got in touch with neighbours who checked on the house. When they found the house locked, the neighbours called in the police. On Tuesday afternoon, the police found Suresh’s dead body in the hall of his apartment.

Police suspect that he was hit on the head with some heavy object resulting in his death. The body was shifted for autopsy. Police will be scanning the CCTV footage of the apartment complex to probe the case, reports said.

The Hyderabad police have registered a case and are investigating the matter, reports added.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Sachin Tendulkar Gets Most Effective Swachchta Ambassador…

Gandhiji’s ideals are still relevant today, says Naveen

Uttarakhand man commits suicide, seven wives reach to claim…

1 of 3,720