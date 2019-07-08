ISRO releases new images of Chandrayaan-2 satellite ahead of its launch

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released new images of Chandrayaan-2 satellite ahead of its launch on July 15.

The images of the moon mission were released a week ahead of its scheduled launch on July 15.

The satellite is slated to lift off from Sriharikota using Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) Mark 3, regarded as India’s most powerful rocket on Monday next week.

The mission hopes to soft land on the moon surface in the first week of September. The 27-kilogram six-wheeled rover will explore the South Pole of the moon. This is a robotic mission and will carry no human beings to the moon surface.

While the first mission was designed to just orbit the Moon and make observations with instruments on board, Chandrayaan-2 is created to land on the Moon. This development makes India, only the fourth country to land a spacecraft on Moon.

Chandrayaan-2, the Rs 1,000-crore mission, consists of an Orbiter, Lander and Rover, all equipped with scientific instruments to study the Moon.