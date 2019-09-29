Isolate nations that promote and abet terror: Vice President

New Delhi: Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu has called upon the world leaders to isolate nations that promote and abet terror. Describing terror as an enemy of humanity, Naidu said that it was time to join hands to eliminate the menace and reject those who perpetrate violence and create unrest.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the Global Conference on ‘Unity, Peace and Prosperity through Spirituality’ organised by Brahma Kumaris, in Mount Abu, Rajasthan, he said the choice was clear before everybody to choose between “the ones advocating peace, progress, prosperity and development and the ones preaching violence, hatred and bloodshed”

Stating that India has always upheld the ideal of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” by treating the whole world as one family, Naidu said that it always wished for the peaceful coexistence with others and never acted as an aggressor. “We believe in the philosophy of ‘Sarve Jana Sukhino Bhavantu’, We want peaceful coexistence of everybody. Despite being known as Vishwaguru, India never attacked anybody”, he added.

Saying that it was ironic that even in the era of technology, communities were being identified on the basis of religion and caste, Naidu said that those who were spreading violence and terrorism in the name of religion were acting against its tenets.

Asserting that only spiritual knowledge could ensure true peace, unity, harmony, and stability in the world and well-being of all humanity, Sri Naidu said that spirituality was the basis of all religions and the same spiritual thread binds them together.

“Significance of religion is not in its geographical spread but in giving spiritual peace and stability to humanity. One must understand the inherent spiritual unity of all religions. We have only studied the history of religions, their geographical spread, not their inherent spiritual unity,” he added.

Pointing out that Science and Technology has the ability to bring in a positive change in lives of people and humanity at large, the Vice President said that spiritual knowledge was needed to show the welfare path to science. He also cautioned against its misuse and called for effective utilisation of technology to spread the Indian message of universal peace and welfare to the remote corners of the world.

Naidu said that one must not forget India’s spiritual moorings, including our rich heritage of Yoga, tolerance and peaceful coexistence while adapting to fast-paced changes in the world.

Opining that a New India was taking shape with the aspirations and energy of our youth and young entrepreneurs, the Vice President said opportunities must be provided to them to address challenges faced by the present-day world.

Naidu also stressed the need to promote value-based education that ensures lasting peace, stability in the society and creates a just, equitable social order. He said: “If the conflicts emerge from the minds of the men than the differences of peace too should be built in the thoughts, ideologies, and attitudes of people through education and shaping of their value-systems.”

The Vice President called upon organisations such as Brahma Kumari’s and other voluntary organizations to take part in programs such as Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, Swachh Bharat, Water Conservation, Poshan Abhiyan, Ending of Single-Use Plastic and stressed the need to bring about a change in people’s mindset and behaviour.

The Governor of Rajasthan, Kalraj Mishra, the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Arjun Ram Meghwal, the Minister of State for Forest & Environment, Government of Rajasthan, Sukhram Bishnoi, the Chief of Brahma Kumaris, Rajayogi Janaki, Rajayogi BK Nirwair and Secretary-General of Brahma Kumaris and more than 8,000 volunteers of Brahma Kumaris were present at the event attended by dignitaries from several other countries.