Island nation continues to be rocked by explosions, nationwide curfew imposed

New Delhi/ Colombo: A nationwide curfew was imposed in the island nation in Sri Lanka as bomb blasts continue one after another on Sunday, authorities said.

This is the eighth bomb blast. The other one that took place in a hotel opposite Dehiwala zoological garden killed two people, reports said.

The string of attacks in Sri Lanka continues to occur in Colombo, media reports said.

According to reports 160 people have died and 400 have been injured after a series of blasts at churches and high-end hotels that rocked Sri Lanka.

The blast occurred when worshippers gathered to attend Easter Sunday services.

Authorities are perplexed as the nature of the explosions has not been ascertained.

The authorities believe that the idea behind the attack was to inflict maximum casualty and target members of a particular faith to widen and exploit communal fault lines.

As per the inputs from the local media, one of the explosions was reported from Saint Anthony’s Church in Colombo while the other blast took place in Katuwapitiya and Katana.