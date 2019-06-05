Islamic militants kill 10 policemen in Egypt

International
By pragativadinewsservice
Islamic militants
5

Egypt: At least 10 policemen were killed after Islamic militants attacked a checkpoint in the restive northern part of the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt.

According to security officials, the attack took place as Muslims in the city of al-Arish were holding Eid prayers this morning.

The militants attacked the checkpoint, seized an armoured vehicle to make their getaway but a warplane chased them in the desert, killing at least five, the officials added.

Two officers and eight cons were killed. However, no group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

pragativadinewsservice
