Islamic body decides to provide legal aid to Kamlesh Tiwari killers

Lucknow: The largest Muslim body in India, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, has decided to bear legal expenses for the five accused held in the Kamlesh Tiwari murder case.

The Islamic body has further offered to extend the service of its legal cell in the case.

The chief of the Hindu Samaj Party, Tiwari (45), was brutally killed in his residence-cum-office in Lucknow on October 18. The assailants, Moinuddin Pathan and Ashfaq Shaikh, who hail from Surat, were arrested by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) earlier this week.

Tiwari was stabbed 15 times, shot in the face and an attempt was made to slit his throat.