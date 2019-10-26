Islamic body decides to provide legal aid to Kamlesh Tiwari killers

National
By pragativadinewsservice
Islamic body decides
4

Lucknow: The largest Muslim body in India, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, has decided to bear legal expenses for the five accused held in the Kamlesh Tiwari murder case.

The Islamic body has further offered to extend the service of its legal cell in the case.

Related Posts

Police arrest 30 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Bengaluru

Slain truck driver’s family demands Rs 15 lakh compensation,…

Priyanka Gandhi criticizes BJP over Gopal Kanda

The chief of the Hindu Samaj Party, Tiwari (45), was brutally killed in his residence-cum-office in Lucknow on October 18. The assailants, Moinuddin Pathan and Ashfaq Shaikh, who hail from Surat, were arrested by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) earlier this week.

Tiwari was stabbed 15 times, shot in the face and an attempt was made to slit his throat.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Police arrest 30 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Bengaluru

Slain truck driver’s family demands Rs 15 lakh compensation,…

Priyanka Gandhi criticizes BJP over Gopal Kanda

1 of 3,135