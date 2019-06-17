ISIS suspects planning to attack temples, churches in south India

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu): The ISIS suspects held in Coimbatore were planning big attacks on temples and churches in the southern states, police sources said.

According to reports, a copy of the first information report filed by the Coimbatore Police on June 12 said that temples and churches were on the hit list of the module. The report said that the module is shaping up and being strengthened.

The Coimbatore Police has also submitted a special report in this connection which has revealed shocking intelligence details.

The report said that the module was recruiting members for the ISIS. It was also translating ISIS propaganda from Arabic into Tamil and distributing to the recruits in the state.

Reports said among the three arrested are Mohammed Azarudeen alias Mohammed Hussain, the alleged mastermind of the module. The other two suspects are Shajahan and Safiullah.

The three suspects were arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) following raids at seven locations across Coimbatore recently.

Worthwhile to mention that all three held were active supporter of Sri Lankan suicide bomber Zahran Hashim who was killed in the Easter blasts in the island nation in April.