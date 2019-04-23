ISIS owns responsibility for Sri Lanka blasts on Easter Sunday

Colombo: The terror outfit ISIS has claimed responsibility for Sri Lanka serial suicide bomb attacks on Easter Sunday that killed 321 people and injured 500.

In a statement released through its mouthpiece Amaq, ISIS said: “Those that carried out the attack that targeted members of the US-led coalition and Christians in Sri Lanka the day before yesterday are Islamic State group fighters.”

The Sri Lankan authorities had suspected a local jihadist outfit National Thowheed Jamath (NTJ) for the ghastly attack.

Sri Lanka’s minister of defence on Tuesday said that the Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka were carried out to avenge the recent attack on mosques in New Zealand’s Christchurch.

News agencies quoting police sources said Muslim brothers carried out two of the hotel blasts in the country.

The brothers have been identified as sons of a wealthy Colombo spice trader, allegedly detonated the bombs at the Shangri-La and Cinnamon Grand hotels in the national capital.