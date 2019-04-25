Iron rod pierced into nostrils, man dies

Nayagarh: In a bizarre incident, a man was killed after another person allegedly pierced his nostrils with an iron rod at Balugaon in Nayagarh district.

The deceased has been identified as Pramod Parida of Bodapada village under Sadar Police limits.

According to sources, a verbal duel initiated between Pramod and the accused over the consumption of narcotics. The fight turned ugly after the accused, in a fit of rage, pierced Pramod’s nostril with an iron rod, which resulted in the latter’s death.

On being informed, police reached the body and sent it for post mortem. A detailed investigation into the incident is underway, sources said.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.