Irked over dist admin’s attitude; residents of 6 GPs in Malkangiri threaten to accept AP’s statehood

Malkangiri: Villagers of as many as six panchayats in Malkangiri district have threatened to accept Andhra Pradesh’s statehood if their demands for the fulfillment of basic facilities in the region are not met at the earliest.

According to sources, the residents of Andarapali, Jadamba, Jantri, Gajalmamudi and Mudulipada panchayats have alleged that the district administration has been lackadaisical towards their issues.

As per allegations the schools in the area do not have adequate number of teachers and the students are deprived of quality education.

The tribals further claimed that they are deprived of basic amenities in the village including benefits of various government schemes, caste certificate, pension scheme, rice under PDS system.

Despite repeated complaints the district administration has not paid any heed to their issues, they alleged.

Meanwhile, the underprivileged people have given a wakeup call to the district administration and threatened to accept the statehood of the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, if their demands are not met soon.