IRCTC tickets black marketing: Railway cops nab betel shop owner in Balasore

Balasore: A betel shop owner has been arrested by Railway Police today on charges of black marketing of IRCTC tickets in the state.

The accused has been identified as Hrushikesh Sahoo of Gopalpur Baazar under Bahanaga block in Balasore district.

Acting on a tip-off, an 8-member team led by Railway Crime Branch Inspector Suresh Kumar raided the betel shop at around 1.30 pm and seized over 25 IRCTC tickets from the accused.

The Crime Branch of Railway had been tracking the youth for a long time suspecting his nexus with black marketeers operating in the area.

The cops have registered a case against the accused person and further interrogation is underway, it was learnt.