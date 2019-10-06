Iraq protests: UN demands end to violence

International
By pragativadinewsservice
UN demands end to violence in Iraq
7

Baghdad: The UN has called for an end to the violence in Iraq after five days of anti-government rallies left nearly 100 people dead.

Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, head of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq, said: “Five days of deaths and injuries: this must stop.”

The demonstrations carried on into Saturday night in various neighbourhoods of Baghdad and southern Iraq, as authorities struggled to agree on a response.

Related Posts

344-Year-Old Tortoise, Alagba Dies In Nigeria

Chinese, North Korean leaders hail 70 years of diplomatic…

Hong Kong’s metro service reopens partially

Security forces broke up a mass rally in the east of Baghdad, where protesters faced volleys of tear gas and live rounds.

Five people are said to have died in the latest clashes in the capital. Security forces are again reported to have used live rounds and tear gas.

At least 99 people have died and nearly 4,000 have been wounded since protests began in the capital on Tuesday before spreading to the south of Iraq, the Iraqi parliament’s human rights commission says.

It is the deadliest unrest since the so-called Islamic State (IS) group was declared defeated in Iraq in 2017.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

344-Year-Old Tortoise, Alagba Dies In Nigeria

Chinese, North Korean leaders hail 70 years of diplomatic…

Hong Kong’s metro service reopens partially

1 of 534