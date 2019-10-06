Iraq protests: UN demands end to violence

Baghdad: The UN has called for an end to the violence in Iraq after five days of anti-government rallies left nearly 100 people dead.

Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, head of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq, said: “Five days of deaths and injuries: this must stop.”

The demonstrations carried on into Saturday night in various neighbourhoods of Baghdad and southern Iraq, as authorities struggled to agree on a response.

Security forces broke up a mass rally in the east of Baghdad, where protesters faced volleys of tear gas and live rounds.

Five people are said to have died in the latest clashes in the capital. Security forces are again reported to have used live rounds and tear gas.

At least 99 people have died and nearly 4,000 have been wounded since protests began in the capital on Tuesday before spreading to the south of Iraq, the Iraqi parliament’s human rights commission says.

It is the deadliest unrest since the so-called Islamic State (IS) group was declared defeated in Iraq in 2017.