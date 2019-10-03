Iraq protests: Curfew imposed in Baghdad

Baghdad: A curfew has been applied two days after the clashes between anti-government protesters and security forces in Iraq’s capital, Baghdad.

The restrictions will remain in place until further notice. Curfews had already been declared in three other cities as protests over lack of jobs, poor services and corruption escalated.

Iraq’s government shut off internet access, imposed curfews and deployed elite forces to secure key facilities on Wednesday amid widespread protests aimed at toppling the country’s regime.

Five people were killed and more than 200 were wounded in the largest display of public anger against Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi’s year-old government.

Since Adel Abdul-Madi’s inauguration a year ago, the biggest demonstration has been the lack of organised leadership.

The government has vowed to settle the protesters’ concerns by criticizing the insecure rioters.

Prime Minister Abdul Mahdi said in a statement that Thursday at 5 am (02:00 GMT) in Baghdad, “all vehicles and individuals cannot move completely.”

Travelers to and from the city’s airports, ambulances, hospitals, government officials in the electricity and water departments, and religious pilgrims were exempt from curfew.

The southern cities Nasiriya, Amara, Hilla already had limitations.

The United Nations urged the authorities to exercise arrest. “All individuals have the right to speak freely according to the law,” said UNESCO spokeswoman Jeanne Hennis-Plasschaert.