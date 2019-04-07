Iran urges Iraq to demand withdrawal of US forces

Tehran: The supreme leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has called on Iraq to demand US troops withdrawal during a meeting with Iraqi premier in Tehran.

Khamenei has urged him to take measures that Americans withdraw their troops from Iraq as soon as possible. Their presence for long has become problematic, he added.

Baghdad is under pressure from Washington to limit ties with its neighbour, particularly after the United States withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal last year and hit Tehran with sanctions.

Both Iran and Iraq fought a bloody war from 1980 to 1988.

Tehran’s influence in Baghdad grew after the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq that toppled the government of Saddam Hussein.

Reports said Iran was the first country to respond to Iraqi calls for help after Islamic State group jihadists captured Mosul in 2014 and threatened to overrun Baghdad and Kirkuk.

Tehran dispatched “military advisors” and equipment overnight along with the famous Revolutionary Guards to prevent IS jihadists from approaching its western borders.