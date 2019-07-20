Iran seizes British oil tanker with 23 crew, including 18 Indians on board

By pragativadinewsservice
Iran seizes British oil tanker
Tehran: A British oil tanker with 23 crew members, including 18 Indians on board, was seized by Iran and taken to Bandar Abbas port for further investigation.

The oil tanker was seized in the Strait of Hormuz. Reports said the British tanker, Stena Impero, was seized by Iran after it collided with an Iranian fishing boat.

Of the 23 crew members, eighteen are Indian nationals, including the captain. The remaining are from the Philippines, Latvia and Russia, the reports said.

Asserting that it is in contact with UK government authorities, Stena Impero said that the priority of both vessel owner Stena Bulk and ship manager Northern Marine Management is the safety and welfare of the crew.

pragativadinewsservice
