IPS officer relieved from poll duty in Tamil Nadu for shooting in air

Chennai: An IPS officer, appointed by the Election Commission as police observer to Chidambaram constituency, was relieved from duty for opening fire in the air during the wee hours on Sunday.

According to sources, the Haryana-cadre IPS officer, Hemant Kalson came out of his suite at the Circuit House at around 1 am and fired nine rounds from the gun of an Armed Reserve constable attached to Ariyalur, Manibalan, who was posted for his security.

On the other hand, Kalson has claimed that he fired in the air to check if the gun was in a working condition.

However, the IPS officer was relieved immediately from the duty of Observer after the District Election Officer, M. Vijayalakshmi, apprised the matter to the Chief Electoral Officer in Chennai.