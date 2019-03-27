IPS officer Lalit Das appointed Special Police Observer of Varanasi

Bhubaneswar: The Election Commission of India today appointed Odisha-cadre IPS officer Lalit Das as the Special Central Police Observer of Varanasi.

Das has been appointed for this post between March 29 and April 18 to supervise security-related issues in the constituency, during the polls in Benaras.

The 1992-batch IPS officer Lalit Das is currently the Chairman-cum-Managing Director of Odisha State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation Limited. He is an alumni of IIT (Madras), IIM (Bangalore) and NIT (Rourkela).

It may be mentioned here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will contest from the Benaras Lok Sabha seat in the upcoming elections.