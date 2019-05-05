IPL betting racket busted in Nabarangpur, six held

Nabarangpur: Nabarangpur Police has busted an Indian Premier League (IPL) betting rackets and arrested six persons from the spot during surprise raids.

Acting on the directives of Nabarangpur SP Kusalkar Nitin Dagdu regarding the illegal activity, police parties conducted simultaneous raids at three different places in the town and apprehended six persons found to be involved in the betting on cricket matches.

Following the raids, cops also seized unexplained cash amounting to Rs 5 lakh and six mobile phones from their possession.

While a case has been registered against the arrested persons under relevant Sections of the IPC, they will soon be forwarded to court, the police said.