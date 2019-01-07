INX Media money laundering case: Chidambaram appears before ED

New Delhi: Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram had appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday.

Reports said the senior Congress leader arrived at the agency’s office at around 11.15 a.m on Monday for questioning.

It may be recalled that on December 19, Chidambaram was questioned by the financial-probe agency for over eight hours in connection with INX Media money laundering case.

The Delhi High Court had extended the interim protection from arrest granted to Chidambaram on his pleas seeking anticipatory bail in the case lodged by both the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) till January 15.

The ED had registered a PMLA case based on a CBI FIR and alleged that irregularities took place in the FIPB clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister.