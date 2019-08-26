INX Media case: SC dismisses Chidambaram’s anticipatory bail plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has dismissed former finance minister P Chidambaram’s anticipatory bail plea saying the petition is infructuous after CBI’s arrest.

The highest court of the land also asked Chidambaram to move regular bail before an appropriate court.

The senior Congress leader has moved the apex court after the Delhi High Court denied his request for anticipatory bail.

Before the start of the hearing, senior lawyer Kapil Sibal mentioned before the Supreme Court that despite court’s order, the petition challenging the CBI’s remand order of P Chidambaram in connection with INX Media case has not been listed for hearing today.

The top court said that the plea will be listed for hearing after the registry gets approval from the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi.