INX Media case: Delhi HC denies bail to P Chidambaram

HeadlinesNational
By pragativadinewsservice
INX Media case
0

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court today refused to grant bail to former Finance Minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media corruption case.

Justice Suresh Kait denied bail to the Congress leader, saying there is no chance of tampering with evidence but there is a possibility that Chidambaram can influence witnesses.

P Chidambaram, who is in custody since his arrest by the CBI on August 21, did not approach the trial court and had directly filed the regular bail plea in the High Court.

Related Posts

LCA (Navy) crosses path breaking milestone

Minor Planet named after Pandit Jasraj

DGCA suspends licences of two SpiceJet pilots over air…

He was arrested from his residence in Delhi and is in Tihar Jail under judicial custody till October 3.

The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram’s tenure as the finance minister.

Thereafter, the ED lodged a money laundering case in this regard in 2017.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

LCA (Navy) crosses path breaking milestone

Minor Planet named after Pandit Jasraj

DGCA suspends licences of two SpiceJet pilots over air…

1 of 6,719