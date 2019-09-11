INX Media case: Chidambaram moves Delhi HC for bail

New Delhi: Former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday approached the Delhi High Court seeking bail in the INX Media case.

In his bail plea, Chidambaram has contested his judicial custody and has termed his arrest “illegal”. He has sought bail on the grounds that no other accused in the INX Media case has been arrested.

Furthermore, Chidambaram in his bail plea said that he had already been interrogated and hence there was no rationale in arresting him. Chidambaram also challenged the trial court order’s September 5 order remanding him to 14 days judicial custody in the case till September 19.

The 73-year old Congress leader was arrested by the CBI on August 21.

The CBI had registered an FIR against him on May 2017 for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of 305 crore rupees in 2007 during Chidambaram’s tenure as Finance Minister.

Later, the Enforcement Directorate lodged a money laundering case in this regard in 2017.