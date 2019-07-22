Introduce wheelchair facilities at Srimandir in a month, HC to SJTA

Puri: The Orissa High Court on Monday directed the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) to complete construction of wheelchair ramps at Puri Srimandir within a month.

Hearing a petition pertaining renovation work of Jagamohan, the court directed the concerned authorities to finish the construction of ramps for smooth passage of differently-abled devotees.

The court has also instructed that the differently-abled, pregnant women, frail and elderly persons and persons with serious medical conditions will be allowed to avail the facility at the temple.

The court also directed the SJTA to complete construction work of the North Gate of the temple within a month, sources said.