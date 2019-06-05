Internet Services Suspended In Kendrapara Town For 48 Hours

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government today suspended internet services in Kendrapara Town for the next 48 hours amid possible escalation of communal tension on Eid al-Fitr.

The preventive measure was taken to check spread of communal tension after false and inflammatory messages reportedly circulated on social media platforms including WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter.

The internet shutdown was forced under the provisions of section 5(2) of Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 read with rule 2(1) of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency/Public Safety) rules, 2017 to prohibit the use and access of the following types of internet and data services including WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and other social media for the next 48 hours from 11.30 am on June 5 in Kendrapara town and adjoining areas, the state Home department stated.