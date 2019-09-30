International Translation Day Celebrates “Indigenous Languages”

New Delhi: International Translation Day is an important event celebrated worldwide on 30 September to aware the people about the translation profession that how it helps in promoting cultural heritage and mutual respect in our changing world.

International Translation Day is celebrated every year on the feast of St. Jerome, the Bible translator who is considered the patron saint of translators. The celebrations have been promoted by International Federation of Translators ever since it was set up in 1953.

This day provides a great opportunity to spotlight the important work of translators, interpreters, and others in the language service industry. Let us study more about this day through this article.

The theme of International Translation Day (ITD) 2019 is “Indigenous Languages”. One of the reasons why indigenous language translation is this year’s International Translation Day 2019 theme is that there is recognition of how important it is for millions of indigenous people around the world for their language to be preserved and protected.

St. Jerome may arguably have been one of the world’s first important translators, but even if he wasn’t, his name and memory is still a good choice for an International Translators Day. It is symptomatic of the world’s growing interdependence that the work of translators is now recognised every year by the United Nations as a world translation day.

Transposition of a literary or scientific work, including technical work, from one language into another language, professional translation, including translation proper, interpretation and terminology, is indispensable to preserving clarity, a positive climate and productiveness in international public discourse and interpersonal communication.

Thus, on 24 May 2017, the General Assembly adopted resolution 71/288 on the role of language professionals in connecting nations and fostering peace, understanding and development, and declared 30 September as International Translation Day.