International Nurses Day: Naveen expresses gratitude to professionals

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday expressed his gratitude to nurses all around the world on the occasion of International Nurses Day.

Naveen also took to his Twitter handle and appreciated the people in this profession for their hard work.

On International #NursesDay, a heartfelt tribute to all men and women who chose this profession and served with dignity, rendering medical care to the needy in most trying of times. pic.twitter.com/XHfQmjrx6C — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) May 12, 2019



This day is also celebrated as the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing. International Nurses Day (IND) every year to mark the contributions that nurses make to society.

She gave nursing a favourable reputation and became an icon of Victorian culture, especially in the persona of “The Lady with the Lamp” making rounds of wounded soldiers at night.