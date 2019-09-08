International Literacy Day: Naveen reiterates to address literacy challenges

International Literacy Day
Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of International Literacy Day, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today reiterated the commitment to address literacy challenges and embrace linguistic diversity in education to make people empowered.

Taking to the microblogging site, Patnaik acknowledged how education “enlightens the human mind and broadens our horizon”.

International Literacy Day is celebrated on 8th September every year to raise awareness of and concern for literacy across the world. UNESCO declared this day as an opportunity for Governments, civil society and stakeholders to highlight improvements in world literacy rates, and reflect on the world’s remaining literacy challenges.

It was at the 14th session of UNESCO’s General Conference on 26 October 1966 that 8th September was declared as International Literacy Day.

International Literacy Day 2019 will focus on ‘Literacy and Multilingualism.’ Despite progress made, literacy challenges persist, distributed unevenly across countries and populations.

