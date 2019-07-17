International Justice Day: Naveen acknowledges role of judiciary in preventing crimes

International Justice Day
Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of International Justice Day, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik acknowledged the vital role of the judiciary in preventing crimes from society.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the Chief Minister reiterated commitment to reinforce trust and solidarity among communities for a just world.

The World Day for International Justice is also known as International Criminal Justice Day or International Justice Day. It is observed globally on 17 July every year to recognise the strengthening system of international justice.

This day is celebrated as World Day for International Justice because it is the anniversary of the adoption of the Rome Statute in 1998. With the help of this treaty, the International Criminal Court (ICC) was established.

On 1 June 2010, the Review Conference of the Rome Statute which was held in Kampala (Uganda) and the Assembly of the State Parties decided to celebrate 17 July as the International Criminal Justice Day.

The World Day for International Justice unites all those who wish to support justice, promote rights of the victims, also help in preventing crime that threatens peace, security and well-being of the world.

