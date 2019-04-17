International Hockey Federation imposes fine on Pakistan

New Delhi: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has imposed a hefty fine of one lakh seventy-six thousand Euros on Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) for not honouring the Pro League commitments.

The FIH has given the Pakistan sports body time until 20th June to pay the fine or else the penalty would be doubled.

Confirming the fine, the cash-strapped PHF said it is in no position to pay the penalty.

PHF Secretary General Shahbaz Ahmed said in Karachi today that he has requested the FIH to reduce the fine and allow it to be paid in instalments.

PHF was fined for not sending the national team for the Pro League matches in Argentina, Australia and New Zealand.