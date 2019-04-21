International Fleet Review: INS Kolkata, INS Shakti to arrive in China

Beijing: Two ships belonging to the Indian Navy will reach China today to participate in an International Fleet Review to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy.

Indian Naval Ships Kolkata and Shakti are scheduled to visit Qingdao in China from April 21 to 26 to participate in an International Fleet Review.

INS Kolkata is the lead ship of the Kolkata-class stealth guided-missile destroyers of the Indian Navy. It lists of armaments reportedly included Brahmos supersonic anti-ship and land-attack cruise missiles. INS Shakti is tanker and supply ship.

Ships will be opened for visits by the People’s Liberation Army (Navy) personnel and local populace.

The ships are likely to sail in the evening of Monday to participate in the Naval Parade of ships scheduled to be reviewed by the Chinese President Xi Jinping on April 23. Over 60 countries would join the commemorative event for the PLA Navy’s 70th founding anniversary on 23 April.

International Fleet Review is an international maritime exercise organised by nations to promote goodwill, strengthen cooperation and showcase their organisational capabilities.

The second IFR conducted by India at Visakhapatnam in February 2016 saw an overwhelming participation of 50 navies with nearly 100 warships.