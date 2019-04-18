International Day for Monuments and Sites: Naveen urges to preserve Odisha’s heritage

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on the International Day for Monuments and Sites today urged the populace of the state to pledge to preserve the richness and diversity of Odisha’s heritage.

The chief minister took to his Twitter handle to cherish the treasure trove of natural beauty, cultures, idyllic rural landscapes which is an integral part of our state.

<>

#Odisha is endowed with treasure trove of natural beauty, cultures, idyllic rural landscapes which are integral part of our rich heritage. On International Day for Monuments and Sites, let’s pledge to preserve & cherish the richness and diversity #WorldHeritageDay. pic.twitter.com/T281Xc64tF — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 18, 2019

The International Day for Monuments and Sites also known as ”World Heritage Day” is an international observance held on 18 April each year around the world with different types of activities, including visits to monuments and heritage sites, conferences, round tables, and newspaper articles.

UNESCO established 18 April as the International Day for Monuments and Sites in 1983. It aims to raise public awareness about the diversity and vulnerability of the world’s built monuments and heritage sites and the efforts required to protect and conserve them.