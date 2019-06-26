International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking Celebrated in City

Bhubaneswar: Department of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) organized a sensitisation workshop on the occasion of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking at Hotel The New Marrion, Bhubaneswar.

The one day workshop was inaugurated by Ashok Chandra Panda, Minister, SSEPD Department, Niten Chandra, IAS, Principal Secretary, SSEPD Department, Sushil Kumar Lohani, IAS, Commissioner cum Secretary, Excise Department, and Santosh Kumar Upadhyay, IPS, Additional D.G of Police, CID, CB, Odisha Cuttack.

The dignitaries released “Drugs & Substance Use Disorders: A Resource Compendium and Roadmap to Efficacious State Services”.

Odisha has a total of 39 Integrated Rehabilitation Centre for Addicts (IRCA) covering 29 districts. These centres are operated by Regional Resource Training Centre (RRTC), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India. RRTC looks after the capacity building of IRCAs and awareness programmes to reduce drug and substance abuse.

A total of 200 participants from NGOs, Colleges, Universities, RRTC and IRCAs participated in the workshop. There were two technical sessions where the panelists discussed Medical and Clinical Perspective and Community Based Intervention for reducing drug and substance abuse. A total of 39 IRCAs made presentations on their activities and achievement in the field of drug de-addiction.

The following institutions and individuals were felicitated by the Department for their outstanding contribution in the field of drug de-addiction and substance abuse.

Category of Awards:

Category I: Best performing Institutions

Vyakti Vikas Kendra India.

Prajapita Brahmakumari Iswariya Viswavidyalaya.

Category II: Best performing Gram Panchayats

Sl.No Gram Panchayat Districts 1 Chhilipamal Kalahandi 2 Tikabali Kandhamal 3 Gutingia Kandhamal 4 Sankarakhole Kandhamal 5 Phiringia Kandhamal 6 Kelapada Kandhamal 7 Pandakipali Bargarh 8 Attabira Jharsuguda 9 Jamera Jharsuguda 10 Nuapadar Kandhamal

Category III: Award of exemplary contribution in the field of drug de-addiction.

(A)Best Performing IRCA – Bhairabi Club, Khordha.

(B)Social Activist– a) Padmini Badnayak, Sundargarh; b) Sanjukta Behera, Jharsuguda.

Category IV: Award for fully recovered addicts for showing enthusiasm towards sobriety – A total of 10 people received the award.

Other dignitaries of the department included Ambika Prasad Pattnaik, Deputy Secretary, Subhash Chandra Sarangi, OSS, Deputy Secretary and Dr Subrat Dash, Social Worker cum Vocational Counsellor.